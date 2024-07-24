Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. American National Bank raised its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

