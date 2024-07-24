Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,362 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of York Water worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YORW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.