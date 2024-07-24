Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,591 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $259.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.01 and a 200 day moving average of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.