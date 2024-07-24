Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,587 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 253.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.