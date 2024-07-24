Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of UniFirst worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $693,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 326.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,808 shares of company stock worth $4,535,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.47. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $191.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

