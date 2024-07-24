Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of MiMedx Group worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

