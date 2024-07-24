Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $39,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $37,424,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter.

POWI opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

