Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,398 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SouthState worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

View Our Latest Report on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.