Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.64 Million Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of ZimVie worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ZimVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ZimVie stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

