Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 34,652 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Coursera worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Emory University bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,893,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Up 3.2 %

COUR opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

