Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Business First Bancshares worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,968,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,760,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BFST opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.