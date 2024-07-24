Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 58,094 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,094 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Delek US worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Down 1.5 %

DK stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. UBS Group increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

