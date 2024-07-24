Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 659 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $117.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

