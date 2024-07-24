Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The business had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

