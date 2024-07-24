Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $34.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of SAGE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

