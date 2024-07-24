Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saia stock opened at $482.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Saia has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.34 and its 200 day moving average is $493.03.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.18.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

