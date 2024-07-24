Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 2,037 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $484,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $524,680.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $1,168,712.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $256.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

