Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $58,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

