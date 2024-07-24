Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $125.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NASDAQ STX traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,192. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

