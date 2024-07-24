Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $105.30, but opened at $109.00. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 1,353,067 shares changing hands.

The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2,982.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

