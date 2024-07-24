Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

CPA stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. Copa has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

