Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,851 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Foot Locker worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

