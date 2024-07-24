Sei Investments Co. Buys 22,150 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRC

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.