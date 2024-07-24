Sei Investments Co. Buys 768 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Criteo worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Criteo

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.