Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $262,283,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 846,408 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,854 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,016.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 288,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 262,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

