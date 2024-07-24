Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 291.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of SkyWest worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SkyWest by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $666,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,751,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,214.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

