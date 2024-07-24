Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Talos Energy worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Talos Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,972,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

