Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Kforce worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Kforce stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

