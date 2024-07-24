Sei Investments Co. Has $3.28 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 633.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNO opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

