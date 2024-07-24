Sei Investments Co. Has $3.31 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $3,414,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

