Sei Investments Co. Has $3.47 Million Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Utz Brands worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,040,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock worth $9,387,927. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.00%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

