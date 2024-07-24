Sei Investments Co. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of JOYY worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in JOYY by 59.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 176,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JOYY by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,157 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JOYY by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Report on YY

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.