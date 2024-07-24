Sei Investments Co. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Xometry worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xometry by 50,118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662 over the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

