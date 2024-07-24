Sei Investments Co. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,636,000 after buying an additional 285,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $39,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 176,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock worth $1,056,089. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $225.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.