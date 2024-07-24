Sei Investments Co. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.