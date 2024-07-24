Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Koppers worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Up 0.6 %

KOP stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $831.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 in the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

