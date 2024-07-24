Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Veracyte worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Veracyte’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.