Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 161.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MODG opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

