Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of STRL opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.