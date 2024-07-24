Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Veris Residential worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 417.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -24.00%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

