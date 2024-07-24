Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,656 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

