Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,186 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $91.25 and a one year high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

