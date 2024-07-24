Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.59% of Liquidity Services worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

