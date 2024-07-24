Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Bruker by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

