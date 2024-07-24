Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,409 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $222.65 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.