Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,664 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

