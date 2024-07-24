Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,389 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $10,137,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,898 in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

