Sei Investments Co. Sells 38,083 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.