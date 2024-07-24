Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,875 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 42,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

