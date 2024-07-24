Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,442 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after buying an additional 810,022 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,153,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SMART Global by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares during the period.

SMART Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SGH opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About SMART Global

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.



